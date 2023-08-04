Mark Margolis, Emmy-nominated Breaking Bad actor, dies at 83

He was best known for playing Hector Salamanca.

Mark Margolis, best known for his captivating performance as Hector "Tio" Salamanca on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, has died at 83 following a short illness, his representatives confirmed to EW.

Margolis died Thursday in New York City's Mt. Sinai Hospital with his wife Jacqueline and son Morgan at his side. Morgan, CEO of Knitting Factory Entertainment, first announced the news.

"He was one of a kind," his manager Robert Kolker of Red Letter Entertainment said. "He was a treasured client and a lifelong friend. I was lucky to know him."

Margolis was born in Philadelphia in 1939 but moved to New York City to pursue acting as a protégé of Stella Adler at the Actors Studio. He later studied under Lee Strasberg and Barbara Loden.

His early career included parts in theatrical productions such as Infidel Caesar, a Broadway show based on Shakespeare's Julius Caesar. Not long after that production, Margolis founded a touring avant-garde theater company called Blue Dome, whose productions included Antonin Artaud's The Conquest of Mexico.

Margolis carved out a career on screen with memorable turns as a character actor in roles like "Shadow" in Scarface and mob boss Antonio Nappa in Oz as well as turns in Ace Venture: Pet Detective and American Horror Story: Asylum.

He was also a regular in the movies of Darren Aronofsky, appearing in six of his works, including a starring role as Sol Robeson in the director's debut feature film, Pi. His parts varied from a stone giant in Noah to the man who keeps selling Mrs. Goldfarb (Ellen Burstyn) her own TV in Requiem for a Dream. "It's because he owes me," Margolis once joked when speaking about why he has appeared in so many Aronofsky films. "He lost a bet."

BREAKING BAD, (from left): Ruben Munoz-Soto, Mark Margolis, Victor Munoz-Soto, 'One Minute', Mark Margolis in Breaking Bad | Credit: Ursula Coyote/AMC/Courtesy Everett Collection

However, he became best known for playing Hector Salamanca on Breaking Bad, a character who was unable to speak and used a wheelchair. He was nominated for an Emmy in 2012 for the performance and reprised the role years later, playing a younger version of Hector on Better Call Saul.

After news of his death was shared by the family, colleagues and friends began sharing tributes to the late actor.

Margolis is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law Heide Margolis, and three grandchildren: Ben, Aidan, and Henry Margolis.