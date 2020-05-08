"I have waited ages for this," Hamill says as the new vampire in town.

Watch Mark Hamill's What We Do in the Shadows debut in 'fangtastic' footage

Star Wars veteran Mark Hamill has a "fangtastic" surprise today. Following the first look at his character on FX's What We Do in the Shadows, which EW exclusively unveiled, the actor dropped the first footage of his role on social media Friday.

"Here's your #Fangtastic1stLook at what I do in the shadows..." Hamill tweeted.

In the episode "On the Run," which premieres Wednesday, May 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, Hamill portrays an enemy from Laszlo's (Matt Berry) past. Though, based on the clip, Laszlo doesn't immediately put that together. He doesn't even recognize Hamill's character.

"I have waited ages for this," he says in the footage — which also applies to how long Hamill has waited to be a part of What We Do in the Shadows.

Hamill was introduced to What We Do in the Shadows, the 2014 vampire mockumentary from co-directors Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, by his son, Nathan, on Father's Day. His love for the film led to the show, which Clement now spearheads.

"I would've been happy just visiting the set, they certainly didn't need me to come in and mess it up somehow," Hamill told EW. "But I thought I would check out the script and see what they had in mind. I expected the role to be like the next-door neighbor or someone who works at the Department of Motor Vehicles. When I read I was going to play a vampire, I just about shot out of my chair. What a great honor!"

What We Do in the Shadows stars Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, and Harvey Guillen.

