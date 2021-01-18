Mark Hamill thanks The Mandalorian finale director for revisiting Luke as 'symbol of hope'

Mark Hamill and The Mandalorian finale director Peyton Reed had a wholesome exchange this weekend over Luke Skywalker's reappearance in the Disney+ space Western.

Reed, who also directed the Ant-Man films, first thanked the actor on Friday for his portrayal of the iconic Star Wars character.

"Dear @HamillHimself, When I was a kid, this photo hung on my bedroom wall. STAR WARS, and Luke Skywalker in particular, meant a great deal to me," Reed tweeted. "Some things never change. It was an honor and a dream come true to work with you on @themandalorian. Thank you. #MTFBWY"

Yesterday, Hamill responded by returning Reed's thanks with a sweet message.

"Dear @MrPeytonReed, I am so grateful to have been given the unexpected opportunity to revisit my character when he was still a symbol of hope & optimism," he wrote. "Your assured direction & kindness was a crucial element in the experience & means more to me than I can say. ThankYOU🙏"

The Mandalorian season 2 finale, which premiered December, saw Luke make a surprise appearance right when all hope seemed lost.

At the end of the episode, Dark Troopers threatened to take out Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his allies on Moff Gideon's (Giancarlo Esposito) ship. But then, a familiar X-Wing boarded the craft, and a cloaked Jedi wielded a green lightsaber against the robots. He finally revealed himself to be Luke Skywalker — a younger, CG version of Hamill's character.

Following the finale, Hamill tweeted his gratitude to showrunner Jon Favreau and writer-executive producer Dave Filoni.

"Sometimes the greatest gifts are the most unexpected and something you never realized you wanted until it was given. #ThankYouJonAndDave," he posted.

In a separate tweet, Hamill expressed "#nowords" for all the love fans have shown for the episode. "Seeing fan's reactions to Luke's return is something I will cherish forever," he added. "Their anticipation seeing the X-Wing/Ep. 6 Robes/a lightsaber/a GREEN lightsaber/a gloved hand/an ungloved hand/a Force choke/R2-was OVERWHELMING & very moving to me."

Besides the finale, Reed also helmed The Mandalorian's "Chapter 10: The Passenger." Favreau and Filoni have also directed episodes, as have Bryce Dallas Howard, Taika Waititi, Robert Rodriguez, Carl Weathers, and more.