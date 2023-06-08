College wrestler Mason Parris pummeled Consuelos in front of his wife, Kelly Ripa. "I'm okay," Consuelos said after he was driven into a mat.

Mark Consuelos strips down to wrestling singlet, gets slammed into the ground on Live With Kelly and Mark

Mark Consuelos put on quite a show — and a wrestling singlet — for morning TV.

The 52-year-old star and his wife, Kelly Ripa, welcomed University of Michigan wrestler Mason Parris (introduced as "the most dominant wrestler in college") to Thursday's episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, and the buff athlete literally took the show's cohost to the mat.

"Mason, just remember, he is your father's age, so just take it easy on him," Ripa told Parris while Consuelos stripped down from a jacket and pants into a one-piece wrestling suit.

The pair then went head-to-head, with Parris picking Consuelos up and lifting him over his shoulder to carry him around the set. He then pinned Consuelos down on the floor before an amused Ripa asked, "Is that how that was supposed to look?"

Parris told Consuelos that "freestyle" was next on the agenda, which amounted to the ripped guest literally rolling Consuelos around on the mat.

Live With Kelly & Mark Mark Consuelos and wrestler Mason Parris go head-to-head on 'Live With Kelly and Mark'

"Mason, on a scale of 1 to 10, how much fight is Mark putting up?" Ripa asked.

"He's trying his best," Parris replied before slamming Consuelos into the ground on his back — this time, however, Consuelos took a moment before getting up, mouthing, "I'm okay" to Ripa.

At the end of the segment, Consuelos remained motionless while Ripa and Parris stood over him.

Watch Consuelos wrestle with Parris in the video above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite...stars, and more.

Related content: