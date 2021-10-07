Mark Consuelos leaving Riverdale after 4 seasons

"Never before has playing a character that was so bad, felt so good," the actor said.

Another Riverdale star has left the building.

Mark Consuelos confirms that he is in fact exiting the show, having played Hiram Lodge, father to Veronica (Camila Mendes), for four seasons on the hit CW drama.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank [showrunner] Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for this incredible opportunity," the actor said in a statement. "Never before has playing a character that was so bad, felt so good. Huge thanks to the Riverdale fandom, to the brilliant crew and amazing cast, whom I consider dear friends and family."

Aguirre-Sacasa commented in his own statement, stating that Wednesday night's episode, which marked the season 5 finale, was his "swan song playing our hunky villain."

Riverdale Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge on 'Riverdale'. | Credit: The CW

Spoiler warning: Riverdale's latest finale saw Veronica and Archie (KJ Apa) gathering the town together to bear witness to Hiram's exile after obtaining footage of Hiram killing Vito (Louis Ferreira) in a hospital. She tells him to never step foot back in Riverdale. And, apparently, he doesn't. At least the fans got to see him finally rock the famous Hiram stache.

"From the moment Mark joined us, he was up for literally anything, a hundred percent committed to making Archie's life a living hell," he said. "And what's funny is, Mark couldn't be more different from Hiram. A classy pro and the sweetest guy, always looking out for everyone. We wish Mark the best and hope this isn't the last we've seen of Hiram Lodge."

Consuelos has expressed how much he misses his family while having to travel to Vancouver to shoot the show. In the past, he posted photos of his loved ones on Instagram during production with captions like, "1 month down…3 to go….missing my home team."

He's also now executive producing an All My Children revival for ABC with wife Kelly Ripa.

