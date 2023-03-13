He saved the very last dance for Charli D'Amelio.

Mark Ballas retiring from competition on Dancing With the Stars

Mark Ballas has won his final mirror ball trophy.

The professional ballroom dancer, who rose to fame over 20 total seasons on Dancing with the Stars, has announced his official retirement from the Disney+ reality series.

Ballas made the announcement at the conclusion of the final leg of the Dancing With the Stars live tour on Sunday night. "I've done 20 seasons now," said Ballas, according to E!. "I started this journey when I was 21, 22 and honestly being able to dance and perform for you fans—you guys are the best fans."

"My mom is here tonight, my dad is here tonight, my wife is here tonight, my wife's mom and dad are here tonight," he added. "I just want to finish this by saying that this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I'm coming to a close tonight. This is going to be my last dance."

DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Finale” – The four finalists perform their final two routines in hopes of winning the mirrorball trophy. Each couple will perform a redemption dance and an unforgettable freestyle routine. A new episode of “Dancing with the Stars” will stream live MONDAY, NOV. 21 (8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT), on Disney+. (ABC/Eric McCandless)MARK BALLAS, JOSEPH BAENA, CHARLI D’AMELIO Charli D'Amelio and Mark Ballas pose with their mirrorball trophies after winning season 31 of 'Dancing with the Stars' | Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC

Ballas returned to Dancing With the Stars for season 31, after having not competed on the show since season 25 in 2017. He won the mirror ball trophy this past season alongside partner, TikTok star Charli D'Amelio.

The actor and performer first joined the show as a pro ballroom dancer in season 5. He went on to win the sixth season with former Olympic figure skater Kristi Yamiguchi, and he won again in season 8 with Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson. His victory with D'Amelio marked his third and final victory.

Still, Ballas is leaving the door open to return to the ballroom in other capacities. He could come back merely for an exhibition dance. Additionally, there will be an open spot on the judging panel after head judge Len Goodman announced his retirement at the end of last season.

"Thank you guys for a lifetime of memories," he said. "I appreciate it. I'm not saying this is the end. This is just the last time I'll be dancing with a partner."

He isn't the only pro dancer hanging up his shoes after season 31. Cheryl Burke also previously announced her retirement.

Ballas declined to comment further and representatives for the show also declined to comment.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletterto get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: