Mariska Hargitay surprises 11-year-old who escaped abduction attempt using 'SVU' skills: 'I am just blown away'

Mariska Hargitay surprised the 11-year-old who defended herself against an alleged abduction earlier this week and employed skills she learned watching Law and Order: SVU to help police identify her attacker.

On Friday, NBC's Today featured the virtual meet up between Hargitay and middle schooler Alyssa, of Florida, who made news after fighting off an alleged attacker who can be seen in police surveillance video trying to grab her at her bus stop. Before the man fled, Alyssa recalled -- from her Law and Order watching – the idea of leaving evidence behind, and she smeared the blue slime she had been playing with on his arms.

"I'm so incredibly honored to meet you," Hargitay told the youngster during their virtual meeting on the morning show. "First of all, how are you doing, and are you okay?"

"I'm good," Alyssa responded.

Mariska Hargitay of 'SVU' surprises 11-year-old who fought off attacker Mariska Hargitay of 'SVU' surprises 11-year-old Alyssa on 'Today'

Hargitay went on to hail Alyssa's quick thinking regarding the blue goo, and passed on the praise of her entire SVU crew.

"I just want to tell you how blown away me, and all of my squad are, and I think the whole world right now that you had the forethought and the wherewithal to do what you did, and I am just blown away," Hargitay said.

The actress held up a signed script she planned to get to the 11-year-old, and told her it's inscribed, "You are my hero."

"You're amazing, sweetheart, you're amazing, and strong, and brave," Hargitay, who plays Capt. Olivia Benson on SVU, said. "And what's most important to everyone is that you're okay. And that is the most beautiful gift that we all have."

Clearly the meetup meant a lot to the girl, who called their virtual introduction "amazing."

"It's amazing to meet you. I never thought in my whole entire life that I was gonna be able to even meet you," Alyssa said.

"I feel the same way," Hargitay responded.

According to reports, police found the suspect a few hours after the incident, and he was taken into custody Tuesday. The suspect has been charged with attempted kidnapping of a child under 13, as well as aggravated assault and battery.

