Mariska Hargitay says Melissa McCarthy sent her an 'epic' video with that hilarious get well sign

Can't get enough of Melissa McCarthy standing on a street corner outside of a hot dog restaurant in Los Angeles, holding up a sign of support for Mariska Hargitay, who is recovering from a broken ankle?

Well, guess what? There's more.

Hargitay revealed her pal actually sent her a longer video, showing the Bridesmaids actress on (what looks like to us) West Alameda Ave., in Burbank, where she held up a sign encouraging motorists to "HONK if you're praying for Mariska Hargitay's recovery."

"Believe it or not, she sent me an even longer video that was pretty epic," Hargitay told PEOPLE. "I was absolutely blown away. I couldn't even speak when I saw it."

The fact that her pal would stand in the hot sun, in a jumpsuit, mask and hat, while holding a sign, and working hard to get honks, made the Law & Order: SVU star's day.

"She's just a genius. She literally blew my mind, it was crazy," Hargitay told the mag. "She's pure magic, that one."

Earlier this week, McCarthy shared a shortened version of the video on her own Instagram page.

"If you can't produce quality care for your friend after ankle surgery, the next best [thing] is obviously standing outside Wienerschnitzel with a sign @therealmariskahargitay," McCarthy captioned the hilarious video.

"I LOVE YOU. CAN YOU HEAR ME?" Hargitay commented back.

Hargitay revealed news about her ankle injury earlier this month on her own social media, sharing a picture of her bandaged foot (with a very nice pedicure, might we just note).

According to Page Six, the 57-year-old actress became injured after tripping on a rainy pavement while leaving a screening of Black Widow in the Hamptons.