For the last 23 years, Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni have captivated audiences with their undeniable chemistry as once-partners Captain Olivia Benson and Detective Elliot Stabler across the Law & Order franchise. But will fans ever get to actually see the pair become more than just partners in a professional sense?

While visiting the TODAY show on Thursday, Law & Order: SVU star Hargitay shared where she believes the two characters stand these days. "All you need to know is Benson and Stabler love each other deeply," she explained. "It's so deep! You know, the show is probably only gonna go another 23 years, so I think we should just wait and see!"

Benson and Stabler's almost-romance is widely considered to be one of the longest-running slow burns on television. Over the years, the pair's will-they-won't-they relationship has been chock full of longing glances, daring rescues, and heartwarming late-night conversations.

Writing about the characters' dynamic in 2013, EW's TV editor Samantha Highfill called Benson and Stabler "partners in every meaning of the word," adding, "These two were willing to die for each other; they were clearly attracted to each other; and each of them was the other's shoulder to cry on." When they'll finally become official, however, is anyone's guess.

Law and Order: ORGANIZED CRIME "Takeover" Episode 215 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson, Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni in 'Law & Order: Organized Crime.' | Credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

On TODAY, Hargitay also took a moment to remember late Law & Order actor Richard Belzer, who died at age 78 on Sunday. "What a heart and soul," she said. "He was family and taught me so much about taking risks and creativity and trust, and he brought so much joy to the set."

She added, "He was this acerbic, quick-witted, brilliant mind and yet he would melt in the sight of a child. He was just such a beautiful and complex [person] and it was such a privilege to know him."

