The SVU stars recreated the first moment they met while auditioning, showing off their "instant chemistry."

Watch Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni recreate the time she mixed him up with John Slattery

Some friendships you make are for life, and Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay never miss a chance to reminisce about their first meeting — which had, according to Hargitay, "a certain chemistry."

"I actually wasn't nervous during the audition," the actress told Seth Meyers on his late-night show during Monday night's episode, when talking about auditioning for Law & Order: SVU. When Meyers asked her if she could recreate that audition, Hargitay and Meloni didn't hesitate, even asking Meyers what the best camera angle was.

The pair recreated the cute moment when Meloni opened the door to the room where Hargitay was waiting. When he entered, she turned around with arms open wide and yelled, "Slattery!" ultimately mistaking him for Mad Men actor John Slattery.

"Meloni!" Meloni yelled back, unfazed, before the two embraced.

After sitting back down, Hargitay went into detail about a story that she's previously told, where she'd heard Slattery was testing for the role of her partner and how she was so excited because she'd never met him. "I knew the other two guys, so I knew that they weren't Slattery," Hargitay explained. And even though Meloni wasn't the guy she was looking forward to meeting, their connection ended up being instant and perfect.

"It went deep, very fast. We both knew that it was something big," Hargitay told PEOPLE last year. "I won't say that I fully understood it, but I knew that meeting him was important and life-changing. My father, my husband, [Law & Order creator] Dick Wolf, and Chris are the four pillar men in my life. And that happened early."

Watch the video above and see Hargitay and Meloni's recreation around the six-minute mark.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.