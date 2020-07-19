Saved by the Bell stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley reminisce about small screen smooches

Saved by the Bell type TV Show genre Family Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley may be all grown up now but they aren't above taking a stroll down memory lane to relive fun moments from their youth shooting Saved by the Bell.

The pair, who played teen sweethearts A.C. Slater and Jesse Spano on the NBC Saturday morning comedy, enjoyed a socially distanced reunion to reminisce about the good ol' days in support of the network's new streaming service Peacock. Subscribers are able to enjoy episodes from the series that ran from 1989 to 1993 ahead of their big return in the Saved by the Bell reboot where they'll reprise their respective roles.

"This was like a hip-hop Snow White version," Lopez tells Berkley while watching episode 20 from season 4 titled "Snow White and the Seven Dorks." "Damn, I'm looking like Run DMC and we were rapping. We hardly even get to kiss that much."

She adds, "I think we have one more coming up."

That and commentary on other episodes can be found in the video above.

