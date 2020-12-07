Mario Lopez becomes sexy Colonel Sanders in Lifetime's KFC original 'mini-movie' that is 100 percent real

There's a poster, trailer, and everything for A Recipe for Seduction, a 15-minute-long soap that will air on Lifetime this Sunday at 12 p.m. before heading to Lifetime's streaming platforms. After all we've seen this year, why the hell not?

The plot is just as wild as the image of Lopez with salt-and-pepper hair coif. "As the holidays draw near, a young heiress contends with the affections of a suitor handpicked by her mother," reads the official description that is, again, 1,000 percent real. "When the handsome chef, Harland Sanders, arrives with his secret fried chicken recipe and a dream, he sets in motion a series of events that unravels the mother’s devious plans. Will our plucky heiress escape to her wintry happily ever after with Harland at her side, or will she cave to the demands of family and duty?"