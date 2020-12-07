Mario Lopez becomes sexy Colonel Sanders in Lifetime's KFC original 'mini-movie' that is 100 percent real
Lopez's Colonel Harland Sanders gets steamy with a young heiress in a 15-minute Lifetime original soap.
The last month of 2020 certainly hasn't been boring, between Warner Bros. sending all of its 2021 theatrical movies to stream on HBO Max, Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani getting COVID-19, and MSNBC's Steve Kornacki adding chart-throb-turned-sportscaster to his Twitter bio. Now, arriving like the final horseman of the 2020 apocalypse, here comes Mario Lopez playing a sexy Colonel Sanders for a Lifetime original mini-movie sponsored by KFC that needs to be seen to be believed.
There's a poster, trailer, and everything for A Recipe for Seduction, a 15-minute-long soap that will air on Lifetime this Sunday at 12 p.m. before heading to Lifetime's streaming platforms. After all we've seen this year, why the hell not?
The plot is just as wild as the image of Lopez with salt-and-pepper hair coif. "As the holidays draw near, a young heiress contends with the affections of a suitor handpicked by her mother," reads the official description that is, again, 1,000 percent real. "When the handsome chef, Harland Sanders, arrives with his secret fried chicken recipe and a dream, he sets in motion a series of events that unravels the mother’s devious plans. Will our plucky heiress escape to her wintry happily ever after with Harland at her side, or will she cave to the demands of family and duty?"
This results in some choice lines like "He has a secret recipe that's going to change the world" and "Secret's out, chicken man."
Is this really any stranger than Rob Lowe's sexy Sanders or the sexy Sanders dating game called I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin' Good Dating Simulator? Yes. Yes it is.
