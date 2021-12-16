Sex and the City star Mario Cantone pays tribute to 'great TV husband' Willie Garson

The actor shared a touching remembrance of his SATC and And Just Like That costar, who died in September.

Stanford Blatch and Anthony Marentino forever.

During a recent appearance on Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast, Cantone called Garson "brilliant" in And Just Like That, which debuted last week on HBO Max. "Willie, he's in the first three episodes," Cantone said. "He's so alive, brilliant, and hilarious in this."

Garson, who played Stanford, a close confidant of central SATC character Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), died of pancreatic cancer in September. He was 57. Cantone said Garson's death came as a "real shock," adding, "None of us knew. It was terrible, very sad. And he was an incredible father to his son, Nathen."

Garson adopted his son in 2009. "That's all he talked about was Nathen," Cantone said. "He loved him very much. Nathen is 18 years old."

Cantone also said he and Garson had a close friendship despite not residing in the same city. "We lived on separate coasts, so I didn't see him a lot, but every time we did a benefit together, or like we did a couple of readings on Zoom, during COVID we were Zooming," he said. "We were always like texting each other talking s---."

He added, "But I miss him. He made me laugh so hard and he was a great TV husband. Oh God, he was loved. And he was brilliant and hilarious and just, he was everything. I miss him a lot."

Listen to the clip above for more from Cantone. New episodes of And Just Like That release Thursdays on HBO Max.

