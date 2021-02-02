Marilyn Manson dropped from American Gods and Creepshow following abuse allegations

Evan Rachel Wood and four other women have come forward with allegations of abuse against Manson.

Manson, who was also dropped by his record label on Monday, denied the allegations in an Instagram post.

"Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he said. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misinterpret the past, that is the truth."

An upcoming episode of American Gods originally featuring Manson will not air until his performance is removed. The episode is currently in the process of being edited.

"Starz stands unequivocally with all victims and survivors of abuse," the network said in a statement. "Due to the allegations made against Marilyn Manson, we have decided to remove his performance from the remaining episode he is in, scheduled to air later this season."

Manson had a recurring role in the drama's third season and appeared in two episodes, including episode 4 "The Unseen," which aired Sunday. His arc will end in episode 7 and he will not reappear in the series, EW has learned.

Additionally, AMC's Shudder has pulled Manson's episode of the horror anthology series Creepshow, according to Deadline. He appears in an upcoming episode of the show's second season and his segment will be replaced, the outlet reports. EW has reached out to representatives for Shudder.

On Monday, Wood said in a statement on Instagram that Manson, her ex-fiancé, "horrifically" abused her for years. Four other women also came forward Monday to detail abuse allegations against Manson, one of whom has since deleted her original Instagram post. Manson was previously accused of abuse in the past but has consistently denied the claims.

In 2018, Wood spoke before a House Judiciary Committee in support of the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights and described the abuse she faced from an ex but did not reveal a name at the time.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson," Wood, 33, wrote on the social media platform. "He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many individuals that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Additional reporting by Nick Romano.

