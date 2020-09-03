Marie Osmond leaving The Talk after one season

The Talk type TV Show network CBS genre Talk Show

Marie Osmond is calling it quits on The Talk after one season.

"One of the highlights of my year at The Talk was working with my dear friend John Redmann and I’m excited to continue our working relationship on several projects we are developing," Osmond said in a statement. "Also, my husband and I just dropped our last two kids off at college, we looked at each other, laughed, and remembered we hadn’t been this alone together since 1982!! So, at this stage of my life, I’m looking forward to spending more time with him and visiting all the kids/grandkids."

"Marie is a consummate professional, and we thank her for sharing her personal experiences, insight, as well as incredible talents, with our audience,” CBS said in a statement. "We will miss her humor, kindness, and good nature, and wish her much success in her future endeavors."

Osmond is currently working on an upcoming project with ViacomCBS, and she recently starred in the Lifetime Christmas movie The Christmas Edition, with two more in development.

According to Deadline, who first reported the news, The Talk is expected to begin the new season with the remaining hosts until a new co-host is named.

