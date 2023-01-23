Marie Osmond recalled developing body dysmorphia on set of Donny & Marie after a producer berated her for being "fat."

The singer and actress, 63, told Page Six that a TV producer body-shamed her and called her an "embarrassment" during her time on the variety show, which aired for two seasons between 1976 and 1979. "It was on that lot that I was taken out to the back by some head of the studio — and I'm like 5′ 5" and about 103 pounds — and he basically said, 'You're an embarrassment to your family. You're fat,'" Osmond, who was a teenager at the time, said.

Osmond said the producer told her that "250 people were going to lose their jobs because you can't keep food out of your fat face." The comments prompted a dangerous diet regime that "became a real deal" to Osmond, who said she went down to 92 pounds.

DONNY AND MARIE, from left: Marie Osmond, Donny Osmond, 1976-79 Credit: Everett Collection

A moment in her dressing room helped Osmond see the terrifying path she was on. "I was in the dressing room, bending over putting on my pantyhose, and there was a girl in there changing who was just an emaciated skeleton with skin on her," Osmond recollected. "And I just thought, 'Oh my gosh, that's so sick,' and I stood up and realized that girl was me."

She called that a big "aha!" moment, a reminder that "body dysmorphia is a real thing." Osmond credited her parents for helping her "walk through some of those really tough years."

Osmond has been vocal about her past body struggles, revealing that it's part of her family history. "Women in my family don't live much past 60. They put weight around their stomach," she previously told Fox in 2019. "They also suffer from strokes and heart attacks. That's what took my mother's life. And I'm the only daughter. . . I remember my son took me aside on behalf of the kids and told me, 'Mom, you're all we have. We can't lose you. I don't want to hurt your feelings but you've got to lose weight.' That was the killer punch in the gut."