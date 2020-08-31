The singer says she has "had a hard time grappling with the aftermath."

Mariah Carey says she was 'uncomfortable' with Ellen DeGeneres outing her pregnancy in 2008 interview

Mariah Carey is opening up about her 2008 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, which has become a much-talked moment in the wake of allegations against the host.

In a clip from The Ellen DeGeneres Show that's been recirculating on social media in past months, the host pressured Carey into confirming her rumored pregnancy by encouraging the singer to drink champagne.

"I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say," Carey told Vulture in an interview published Monday. "And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath."

In the video, Carey appeared to be uncomfortable and tried to politely decline the drink offer.

"I can't believe you did this to me Ellen. ...This is peer pressure," the singer said in the clip. She then pretended to take a sip, leading DeGeneres to exclaim, "You're pregnant!"

Carey later suffered a miscarriage, which she only revealed years later when she announced she was pregnant again. She and then-husband Nick Cannon welcomed twins in 2011.

“I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage," Carey told Vulture. "I don’t want to throw anyone that’s already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn’t enjoy that moment.”

Carey added that there is “an empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have been implemented. But what am I supposed to do? It’s like, [sings] ‘What are you going to do?’”

It seems Carey worked things out with the comedian, as she appeared on Ellen five more times since the 2008 interview.

DeGeneres and the show's producers have recently faced allegations that they fostered a toxic workplace, which led to an internal investigation by WarnerMedia, three senior producers exiting the show, and the host apologizing numerous times to her staffers. In mid-August, staffers were also informed that they would be receiving new perks, including paid time off and a generous medical leave policy, a source told EW.

Another past Ellen interview that's recently come under scrutiny is one with Sofia Vergara in 2015.

Although fans slammed the host's behavior, which included making fun of the former Modern Family star's English pronunciation, Vergara spoke out to clarify the situation.

"Two comedians having fun with each other to entertain," Vergara wrote in a tweet alongside the clip. "I was never a victim guys, I was always in on the joke."

