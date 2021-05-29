Mariah Carey shares her 'Rachel' 'do from the '90s and Friends star Jennifer Aniston is here for it

She's a cut above the rest!

Mariah Carey got into the spirit of the Friends reunion on Friday, by sharing her own flashback picture, showing her onstage with a Rachel-esque 'do.

"#FBF A sad attempt at the Rachel hairdo 😂 #friends," Mimi captioned the Instagram image, showing her onstage in the '90s.

Jennifer Aniston commented on the pic, revealing she totally approved.

"LOVE IT," she wrote in all caps, adding a fire emoji.

Kerry Washington also chimed in, writing, "Nailed it!!!"

The Friends reunion just landed on HBO Max and fans have been slurping up the tea dished in the episode, including that David Schwimmer and Aniston had crushes on each other in the early days of the show.

"The first season I had a major crush on Jen," Schwimmer revealed, before Aniston added, "It was reciprocated."

Another big reveal was the one where Matt LeBlanc announced he came to his call back with a huge bruise on his nose after falling on the way to the bathroom (after a night of drinking).

"To make a long story short, I woke up in the middle of the night at his apartment and had to go to the bathroom," LeBlanc said. "I got up too fast and I can't believe I'm telling this but I kind of blacked out — as you do — and fell face first into the toilet, hit my nose on the bottom of the toilet seat, and a huge chunk of meat came off my nose. And I'm looking in the mirror, it's bleeding, and I'm like, 'Oh my god. I have to go in for the big callback and it's a big ugly scab on my nose.'"

Be sure to check out all of EW's Friends reunion coverage.