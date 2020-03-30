Tiger King podcast host would love Margot Robbie to play Joe Exotic in miniseries

Image zoom Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Netflix

Tiger King type TV Show network Netflix genre True Crime

The eccentric Tiger King subject Joe Exotic is going full-on Hollywood as stars clamor to portray him in a podcast-turned-miniseries that was announced in November.

Journalist and New York Times best-selling author Robert Moor, who spent four years covering Exotic and his nemesis Carole Baskin for the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King, recently spoke to Andy Cohen about the surprising actor he'd like to see portray the exotic-animal hoarder.

"My preferred casting — and this is a bit off the wall — would be Margot Robbie," Moor said on Cohen's SiriusXM show Radio Andy. "I think Margot Robbie should play Joe in like a gender switch." He added, "Look at her eyes, she has eyes that look just like Joe's."

Robbie is, of course, an actress known for her work in films like Birds of Prey, I, Tonya, and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Moor told Cohen that he's involved with the casting for the miniseries and that they're "talking over a lot of names." Another name being thrown around to play Exotic is Sam Rockwell, he said.

The role of Baskin has already been awarded to Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon. But the search is still on for the perfect actor to bring to life polygamist Doc Antle — though Moor says John C. Reilly's name has been mentioned.

Joe Exotic: Tiger King currently has three episodes available to listen to, with new ones dropping once a week. The story of Exotic, Baskin, and other colorful characters in their orbit is also explored in the recent Netflix docuseries Tiger King.

