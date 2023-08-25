"That was one of those things as a casting director where you go: This is a star, what do we do with her?"

Margot Robbie almost starred in AHS: Asylum, says casting director: 'She was such a star'

Margot Robbie came this close to scaring our pants off on American Horror Story's second season, Asylum.

On the newest episode of Backstage's In the Envelope: The Actor's Podcast, casting director Eric Dawson — who has worked with AHS creator Ryan Murphy since the late 1990s — reminisced on the Barbie star's audition for the horror anthology.

"Margot has a lot of 'it' factors. That's the tough thing for casting directors who aren't in the room [anymore] with actors. Margot is probably one of my favorite auditions of all time, and it was right before she broke out," Dawson said of Robbie, who would go on to have a breakout role in 2013's The Wolf of Wall Street instead.

He continued, "She was such a star. It was crazy, her star appeal when she walked in the room. Even though she didn't get that role, that was one of those things as a casting director where you go: This is a star, what do we do with her?"

Margot Robbie at the world premiere of "Amsterdam" held at Alice Tully Hall on September 18, 2022, in New York City Margot Robbiie | Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Dawson explained that it immediately became clear "she was out of our realm of possibility of hiring" though he didn't elaborate as to why. However, he added, "That's really the fun part of casting, is seeing the people whose careers are just rising."

The series, which is gearing up to debut its 12th season, Delicate, on Sept. 20, has oft served as a launching (or re-launching) pad for major talent over the years. Lady Gaga famously landed her first major acting role in American Horror Story: Hotel, for which she won a Golden Globe.

