Marge from The Simpsons is 'pissed off' at Trump advisor for Kamala Harris jab

Marge Simpson has a few choice words for Jenna Ellis, a senior advisor to President Donald Trump. "I was gonna say I'm pissed off, but I'm afraid they'll bleep it," she said under her breath in a new video.

During one of Kamala Harris' speeches this week, Ellis tweeted that Joe Biden's veep pick for the Democratic presidential ticket "sounds like Marge Simpson."

Now, the creators of The Simpsons are letting Marge respond to the dig.

"I usually don't get into politics," Marge says in a video shared on Friday, but her daughter Lisa told her that Ellis did not mean the comparison as a compliment. "If that's so, as an ordinary suburban housewife, I'm starting to feel a little disrespected. I teach my children not to name-call, Jenna."

Marge may not usually get into politics, but this isn't the first rodeo for the creators of The Simpsons.

In 2018, when Republican Senator Ted Cruz called the Simpsons family — except for Lisa — members of the Republican Party, series executive producer Al Jean suggested Cruz was the one who "could use a pacifier."

The show has also continuously mocked Trump and his presidency, from Bart's chalkboard writing to some of its musical shorts.

