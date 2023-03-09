During her appearance on The View, the comedian said Jesus and his followers shopped at Chico's for their biblical attire: "It’s a Golden Girls special — they’re all wearing the duster."

Margaret Cho seems to think Jesus Christ would have been a fabulous contestant on Nazareth's Drag Race.

The comedian and actress appeared on Thursday's episode of The View to discuss the rise in anti-drag politics in America, including Tennessee's recent legislation that severely limits public drag performances as well as gender-affirming care for transgender children in the state. She targeted religious fanatics for their ongoing crusade against LGBTQIA+ people, and suggested that the foremost Christian icon was also serving looks as a drag performer.

"If it's Christians [standing against drag], Christ himself is wearing a long dress and a duster from Chico's," she said. "In the Bible, him and the Apostles all went to Chico's and got the same Bea Arthur sets. It's a Golden Girls special. They're all wearing the duster."

Cho's remarks join a growing number of comments from entertainers speaking out against the rise of anti-drag politics around the country, including those from Tennessee-based RuPaul's Drag Race contestants Aura Mayari, Eureka, and Jaidynn Diore Fierce, each of whom provided exclusive statements to EW regarding the harmful effects of the legislation.

"I am deeply upset and saddened to hear about the drag ban in Tennessee," Aura, who was born in the Philippines but settled in Nashville after starting her drag career in Chicago, said in a statement to EW. "The state [proposed] this bill to protect children from seeing anything explicit, when in fact, it is a mask used to hide the discrimination toward the LGBTQ+ community and the desire to erase drag."

She continued, "Public indecency is already illegal in Tennessee. This is yet another awful attempt at trying to take away our rights. People come to our shows to have a good time and to escape the cruel reality of life. Drag brings joy and inspiration to all audiences. Drag changes people's lives, and that's what pushes me to continue fighting for our community."

Emmy-winning Drag Race host RuPaul also slammed lawmakers behind the political moves, calling them "bullies" in an impassioned video shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

"'Hey, look over there!' — a classic distraction technique, distracting us away from the real issues that they were voted into office to focus on: jobs, health care, keeping our children safe from harm at their own school," Mama Ru said in the video, referencing Drag Race winner Jaida Essence Hall's iconic quote from the season 12 political debate challenge. "We know that bullies are incompetent at solving real issues. They look for easy targets so they can give the impression of being effective. They think our love, our light, our laughter, and our joy are signs of weakness, but they're wrong, because that is our strength. Drag queens are the marines of the queer movement. Don't get it twisted and don't be distracted. Register to vote so we can get these stunt queens out of office and put some smart people with real solutions into government."

Drag Race production company World of Wonder also partnered with the American Civil Liberties Union to create the Drag Defense Fund, which aims to defend LGBTQIA+ rights and support the organization's commitment to protecting the community.

