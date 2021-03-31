The actress plays herself as a mentor and citric at Alice's diversity workshop.

Margaret Cho is getting into some Good Trouble.

EW can exclusively reveal that the actress/musician/stand-up comedian will appear as herself in the spring finale of Good Trouble, airing April 21 on Freeform. Cho's guest spot comes as part of Alice's (Sherry Cola) experience at the comedy diversity workshop — which hasn't exactly been smooth sailing.

On last week's episode, "Help," aspiring comedian Alice found herself being marginalized and even falling back on jokes about Asian stereotypes in order to get some laughs and get ahead in the program. But by episode's end, she'd realized that sacrificing her morals wasn't worth it just to get some laughs.

In the spring finale, Alice is finally ready to make a decision about the program and is helped make up her mind by Cho, who guest stars as herself, serving as a mentor and citric for the program.

As always, Good Trouble is on the cusp of the national conversation, bringing two queer Asian American female comedians together at this pivotal moment in our country.

Check out the pic above. Good Trouble airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform and on is available on Hulu the next day. The spring finale airs April 21.

