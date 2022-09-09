Marg Helgenberger discusses her return to CSI universe with CSI: Vegas

Catherine Willows is back!

CSI: Vegas is gearing up for the return of Marg Helgenberger, and EW has an exclusive first look at the scene that starts it all as Catherine makes it clear that she's not cut out for retirement and would like to get back into the game. Watch the sneak peek above.

EW also spoke with Helgenberger about her return. See what she had to say about getting back into Catherine's boots below!

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: What was your first day back like?

MARG HELGENBERGER: I think we started with an interrogation, which is always kind of a good place to start because it's not a big situation to deal with. It was a scene with Paula [Newsome]. So it was a good way to kind of break the ice, and Paula and I had gotten together beforehand for lunch. She's a wonderful actress.

"The Painted Man" -- Coverage of the CBS series CSI: VEGAS, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Marg Helgenberger as Catherine Willows.

In regards to working with this new team, what was it like to find the dynamic between your characters?

They couldn't have been more welcoming. But it was interesting because I had played Catherine Willows for so many years. It's like a part of me. In fact, one of the reasons I left the original show is because I felt like it had become too much of my identity. I was really burned out, I just kind of had to step away from that character. It wasn't that I was done playing her. So in terms of establishing a camaraderie or an instant chemistry, it was pretty natural, I have to say, and I think it's because I played this character for so long. It felt great to be back in her boots and her tight jeans.

So it seems like it must have been pretty easy for you to reconnect with Catherine?

Yes, it was. I mean, I have to say it took a couple of episodes to get warmed up. I knew the style of the show, obviously, and there's an enormous amount of exposition sometimes and there's certainly an enormous amount of science as well, just piecing together all of the evidence. It's sometimes a struggle for people to to get this dialogue right. And to get it so that it flows naturally. So, like with any job, it takes a few days to get warmed up.

Where do we find Catherine when we see her again?

At this point, she's certainly retired from crime solving. But she's been involved in the casino that I that she inherited from her father. It's a big thing to come back to a show. You want to make it right and and the thing that I'm actually most proud of about about my run on CSI is the impact it had on girls and young women going into the field. It's incredible that a show can really ignite somebody's passion and ignite their interest in science.

What do you feel like has or hasn't changed about this franchise since you were last part of it?

Well, what has changed besides obviously, the cast, is the set. The set is 10 times the size of the one we had. It's beautiful. There's different labs and equipment, all the bells and whistles. But we still have the CSI shots we still have the flashbacks. The integrity of the show has been maintained. The bar was so set so high on the original that, to come back midway up to that bar, well, I wouldn't want to do that.

CSI: Vegas returns Sept. 29 on CBS.

