The season 15 guest judge shared a heartfelt moment with the contestants: "I just thank you guys so much for inspiring me."

Maren Morris apologizes to RuPaul's Drag Race queens for country music's treatment of LGBTQ+ community

Country singer Maren Morris shared a heartfelt moment with RuPaul's Drag Race queens after she appeared as a season 15 guest judge.

The Grammy winner apologized to the contestants for country music's treatment of the LGBTQ+ community in an Untucked clip shared after the Friday episode, where she served as guest judge alongside LGBTQ+ activist Ts Madison.

"Coming from country music and its relationship with LGBTQ+ members, I just want to say I'm sorry," Morris said. "I love you guys for making me feel like a brave voice in country music. So I just thank you guys so much for inspiring me."

"I'm gonna cry," she added.

"Just you being here shows you're an ally," Mistress Isabelle Brooks said to the visibly emotional country crooner. Spice added in a confessional, "I love hearing Maren share her story because a lot of times with country artists, they can't really express their more progressive ideals. Just her being here shows she's down to roll with the LGBT."

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19130 -- Pictured: Maren Morris -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

Morris has long been vocal with her support for the LGBTQ+ community. Last year, she clashed with Jason Aldean's conservative social media influencer wife, Brittany Aldean, after the latter expressed transphobic remarks. Morris famously slammed Aldean as "Insurrection Barbie" and a "scumbag human," which prompted conservative TV host Tucker Carlson to call her a "lunatic" and "fake country music singer."

In response, Morris released new merch that read "lunatic country music person" and announced that proceeds would be split between Trans Lifeline and GLAAD's Transgender Media Program.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: