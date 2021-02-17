Kate Winslet gets her prestige murder mystery drama in HBO's Mare of Easttown trailer

After Amy Adams in Sharp Objects, the ladies of Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman in The Undoing, and Kaley Cuoco in The Flight Attendant, Oscar winner Kate Winslet is next in line for her own psychological murder mystery.

HBO debuted the first teaser trailer for Mare of Easttown, a seven-episode limited series coming this April in which Winslet plays Mare Sheehan, a local Pennsylvanian detective who's heading the investigation of a murder. Naturally, her life starts to crumble around her as past traumas come back to the forefront and she uncovers the dark side of a close community. It's a lot of Winslet staring at windows and up at ceilings as memories flash before her eyes — which, yes, we're ready.

The footage also spotlights the surrounding players, including Evan Peters. The man just seems to be popping up everywhere nowadays, doesn't he? Here, the American Horror Story actor plays country detective Colin Zabel, who's assisting in Mare's investigation.

There's also Julianne Nicholson (The Outsider) as Mare's best friend Lori Ross; Jean Smart (Watchmen) as Mare's mother Helen, Angourie Rice (The Nice Guys) as Mare's teenaged daughter Siobhan, and Guy Pearce (Mildred Pierce) as local creative writing professor Richard Ryan.

Cailee Spaeny (Devs) plays Erin McMenamin, an isolated teen living with her volatile father (Seven Seconds' Patrick Murney); David Denman (Outcast) plays Mare's ex-husband Frank Sheehan; John Douglas Thompson (Let Them All Talk) plays Mare's boss Chief Carter; Winslet's Ammonite castmate James McArdle plays Deacon Mark Burton; Sosie Bacon (Here and Now) plays Carrie Layden, mother of Drew and ex-girlfriend of Kevin; Joe Tippett (Rise) plays Lori's high-school-sweetheart husband John Ross; and Neal Huff (The Wire) plays Mare's cousin Father Dan Hastings.

Brad Ingelsby — who wrote films like Out of the Furnace (starring Christian Bale), American Woman (starring Sienna Miller), and The Way Back (starring Ben Affleck) — created and wrote Mare of Easttown, which is directed entirely by Craig Zobel of The Leftovers.

The show premieres on HBO Sunday, April 18 at 10 p.m. ET.