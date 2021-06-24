Mare of Easttown fans are trespassing where the HBO drama was filmed, and police want it to stop

Area police in the town of Wallingford, Penn., where portions of HBO's Mare of Easttown were filmed, have all likely picked up chain-smoking vape pens out of the stress fans of the show have caused them.

Police are asking the Mare stans to cool it because too many people have been trespassing on Wallingford homes in search of where the Kate Winslet-starrer was shot.

The Nether Providence Police Department got a bit cheeky on the subject when they issued a statement on their Facebook page.

"Yes! It's neat they filmed a lot of it in our town. Yes!! It's really cool Kate was 'living in Wallingford'. No!!!!! It's NOT cool to go to the homes they filmed at, trespass on the property and harass the owners and their kids all hours of the day and night…..REALLY! It's a house. Get over it," the message reads. "If you plan on taking this trip, STOP and think! Officers will be in and around the area(s) and will take appropriate action. Warnings will not be given and signs are posted. Trespassers, blocking traffic, disturbing the peace, etc., will not be tolerated. Thank you."

One homeowner, who asked local ABC 6 affiliate not to share her name or address, told the news outlet, "We've had a few instances where people have come on to our property - one late at night to look in our front window. Supposedly, I can only guess to see if it's the same as where they filmed the show."

She mentioned asking one woman, in particular, to stop taking photos as her daughter was out playing in the front yard, and this stranger apparently cursed at her.

It's like the Breaking Bad pizza-throwing incident all over again. This is also such a Mare problem. The show saw Winslet's character showing up to the Carroll residence because Betty saw a stranger in her backyard. Art imitating life.

If anything, perhaps this strange act of showing love for the show will convince HBO and creator Brad Ingelsby to go ahead with a second season.