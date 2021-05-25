Marcus A. York, actor who played Billy Merchant on The Office, dies at 55

Marcus A. York, an actor known for playing property manager Billy Merchant on The Office, died May 19 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. He was 55.

According to an obituary posted by the Kreitzer Funeral Home of Arcanum, Ohio, York died after "a brief and unexpected illness."

York, who had been a paraplegic since 1988, was born in Arcanum. After attending Arcanum High School, he graduated from Anderson University, where he was a triple major. He later set his sights on the entertainment industry, where he landed roles in the films Profile and Fighting Words, and on the TV shows CSI: NY and 8 Simple Rules, among other credits.

His most well-known role, though, came in the early years of the beloved U.S. version of The Office. York first appeared as Billy Merchant in the season 2 episode "The Injury," in which the character was brought in to participate in Michael Scott's (Steve Carell) ham-fisted disability-awareness meeting. York would reprise the role in several later episodes.

In recent years, York had been working as an inventor, and had obtained two patents for his inventions.

"He had such an outgoing, uplifting, positive attitude and personality," the Kreitzer Funeral Home obituary said. "He always tried to look at what he could accomplish and do, not what he couldn't do. He will be deeply missed by all the lives he has touched."

York is survived by his parents and brothers.