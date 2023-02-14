"Watching it back, it really is so much more dramatic than I remember it being," Marcia exclusively tells EW of season 15 while previewing a fiery lip-sync smackdown ahead.

Marcia Marcia Marcia says explosive RuPaul's Drag Race LaLaPaRuza has 'cast's different colors coming out'

Strike a match and light up Big Daddy's aromatic gasses, because next week's RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 lip-sync LaLaParuza smackdown is going to be an explosive affair.

As the Emmy-winning competition series' reigning BFA-weaponizer (and all-around theater pro) Marcia Marcia Marcia exclusively tells EW's Quick Drag podcast (below), next week's returning lip-sync gauntlet — which last year ultimately sent season 14's Jasmine Kennedie home after a rapid-fire round of sudden-death musical battles on the Main Stage — will up the stakes in dramatic fashion.

"This upcoming episode is pretty firework-y," Marcia tells EW. "Watching [this season] back, it really is so much more dramatic than I remember it being."

She also promises that we're "going to see a lot of our cast's different colors coming out" as the remaining 10 queens engage in one-on-one lip-sync duels — until one queen sashays away.

In 2022, RuPaul imposed the LaLaPaRuza challenge as punishment for the season 14 queens' collective Snatch Game catastrophe, though season 15's appears to have been factored into the season ahead of time. In a preview at the tail end of last week's episode, RuPaul teased that the 2023 edition will come with a twist to the format, though that remains to be seen.

During her Quick Drag chat, Marcia also speaks out against toxicity in the fandom, following the moment in Untucked where she briefly tussled with Malaysia Babydoll Foxx. After the on-camera exchange, Malaysia shared a series of disturbing messages she received on social media, and Marcia shared a video disavowing the behavior — as well as vitriol targeted toward Mistress Isabelle Brooks, whom she also previously had an Untucked spat with.

"I felt it was important to speak out about it because it's truly all I can do in the situation, because these people, these queens are all friends of mine," Marcia explains. "I'm not going to sit back and let people attack them for no reason — especially not in my name. It's entirely unacceptable, because it's very real, the racism that you see in the fanbase. It's a lot to deal with, and having people associate that behavior with me is very upsetting and people projecting that behavior onto people in my cast is also very upsetting."

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 continues Friday at 8 p.m. on MTV. Listen to Marcia's full Quick Drag interview above, and hear more recaps and chats with the queens in the full podcast feed below.

