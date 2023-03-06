In a new blog post, "Crisis on Infinite Earths" mastermind Marc Guggenheim reveals he didn't even get a meeting with the new DC regime.

Arrowverse co-creator laments not being part of James Gunn's DC plans: 'I really wasted my time'

The heroes of the Arrowverse assembled for 'Crisis on Infinite Earths.'

For a few years, it seemed like DC's answer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe wasn't on the big screen, but the small one.

In a new post on his personal blog, Guggenheim lamented that after working so hard for so many years on the Arrowverse shows and, in particular, on "Crisis on Infinite Earths," his phone has not been "ringing off the hook" with Hollywood offers like one friend assured him would happen. Guggenheim calls "Crisis on Infinite Earths" a project "where I spent every ounce of capital I'd amassed in developing DC Comics-related shows for Warner Bros. over an eight-year period." He continued, "I called in every favor. I used every chit. I burned every bridge. I even spent $10,000 of my own money."

In fact, Guggenheim says he did not even get a meeting with Gunn about the new "writers room" that has been assembled for DC Films.

"Simply put, the Arrowverse hasn't led to any other gigs, so it feels — at least on a career level — that I really wasted my time," he wrote. "Of course, I know that my experience in this regard is hardly sui generis. In fact, it's grown all too commonplace recently that the loyalty writers devote to studios is not returned in kind."

Guggenheim wrote that he even considered ending his blog after just starting it six months ago, since he had promised himself he "would always keep it positive" and "the above post is, obviously, not." Instead, he has decided to keep it around for the time being. Read the full post over there.

