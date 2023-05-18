Angelina, meanwhile, is casually bringing about the end of times.

Surprise, surprise! Well, not a surprise for the Manifest fans hanging on showrunner Jeff Rake's every word.

After meeting his end in Manifest season 4, Part 1, Matt Long's Zeke makes a comeback in a more spiritual form in the newly released trailer for the series finale.

Zeke gave his life in season 4's 10th episode to save Cal (Ty Doran). Rake confirmed to EW at the time that Zeke is in fact dead and would not miraculously come back to life in the final episodes, which are being packaged as season 4, Part 2.

He did, however, tease, "The powerful bond between Zeke and Michaela is strong. The ability to stay connected with a loved one on Manifest is strong. So, let's wait and see what Michaela and Zeke can achieve, given those parameters."

The new footage now shows Zeke appearing to Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) in a Calling of some kind. "I wish I could tell you everything that's gonna happen," he tells her. "If I tell you about the future, it will change your decisions," he adds.

The 828ers are going to have to make some real tough decisions at that. The final 10 episodes bring us the closest the characters have ever been to the Death Date, the moment they've all be fearing could mark the end of days.

Parveen Kaur's Saanvi warns, "We aren't solving enough Callings to survive the Death Date. And like it or not, that includes the rest of the world."

Angelina (Holly Taylor) is actively working to bring about the apocalypse, using some new powers she acquired after bits of the Omega Sapphire melted into her arm. She can now use the Callings to make others see her as anybody she wishes. Cal, whose abilities have since earned him the nickname the Dragon, might be their only hope.

"When we boarded 828, we had no idea what a tortured, life-changing journey we were about to embark on," says Josh Dallas' Ben Stone. "Now we're finally at the end."

Manifest will drop the final 10 episodes on Netflix this June 2. Watch the trailer above.

