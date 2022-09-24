Stop what you're doing! We've just experienced a calling in the form of the first Manifest season 4 trailer. The vision is clear: fans of the now-revived sci-fi drama from creator Jeff Rake will be getting long-sought answers in the show's final run of 20 episodes.

Manifest originally aired on NBC and introduced the passengers of Flight 828, a commercial aircraft that traveled through a storm on its way home to New York City one fateful day. When they arrived, the passengers were told that the entire flight had been missing for five-and-a-half years. Everyone aboard had been presumed dead. Adding to the mysterious circumstances, the passengers of this flight started to experience "callings" — voices, visions, or some other kind of supernatural signs from an unknown higher power — that guide them towards helping others.

The Stone family was at the center of the drama before the show was canceled with its third season on NBC. And viewers were left with a massive cliffhanger. Angelina (Holly Taylor), one of the 828-ers, killed Grace (Athena Karkanis) and kidnapped her baby, Eden. On top of that, Cal, the youngest member of the Stones and a bit of a prodigy when it comes to callings, had vanished under mysterious circumstances when he touched the tail fin of the 828 plane. He then re-appeared five years older than he was. (Ty Doran now plays Cal, a role previously occupied by Jack Messina.)

Now that the show is coming back, thanks to a Hail Mary renewal from Netflix for one final season that's split into two 10-episode parts, the Manifest season 4 trailer is teasing the conclusion fans have been campaigning for.

"828 wasn't an accident," Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh) tells her brother, Ben (Josh Dallas), who's still mourning the loss of Grace and Eden after a two-year time jump. "We're supposed to save the passengers together."

As Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) points out, the passengers are now 18 months away from the dreaded Death Date, the day when a resurrected person has to face their second death. June 2, 2024 will mark five-and-a-half years since Flight 828 landed home — the exact amount of time they had been missing. "We have to follow every lead," Saanvi says.

The trailer for Part 1 of the new season shows Cal going to a familiar shipping yard (perhaps the same one Michaela was investigating in a previously released clip) where he finds the missing black box from Flight 828. "Have we had this wrong the whole time?" Saanvi asks after reviewing the black box.

"You didn't fly into the storm. It flew into us," Michaela tells the pilot of Flight 828. "It chose us."

Another juicy line: Ben says they found "a direct link to divine consciousness."

Meanwhile, someone is murdering 828-ers. That means everyone is at risk. "We are now beginning our final descent," a voice says over the aircraft intercom.

Manifest Josh Dallas and Matt Long return as Ben Stone and Zeke Landon in 'Manifest' season 4. | Credit: Peter Kramer/Netflix

Rake previously spoke with EW about the events of Manifest season 4, Part 1. "The aftermath of that [season 3 finale] tragedy and how it has impacted every member of that family, their journey battling between desire for vengeance and attempting to get their head around the idea of forgiveness and healing is really at the center," he said.

"Ben is questioning everything, not only the callings, but God and the universe and his own good-ness versus evil," Dallas added. "The loss of Grace has left this enormous void in him and a profound depth of anger. The thing about anger is it begs to stick around. It can rob you of your light and leave you with nothing to offer. It makes you hurt the ones who love you, and Ben does a fair bit of that. I think a part of him wills that sorrow to persist, because he thinks that if he lets go of it and heals from his grief, he'll somehow lose Grace forever."

Part 1 drops on Netflix this Nov. 4. A premiere date for Part 2 has not been revealed. Watch the season 4 trailer, which premiered during the streamer's TUDUM fan event on Saturday, above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: