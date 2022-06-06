Manifest season 4 first footage sees Michaela chase a calling

Manifest type TV Show network genre Drama

You might say we all got a calling during Netflix's Geeked Week kick-off on Monday, and it took the form of the first footage from the fourth and final season of Manifest.

Josh Dallas, who stars in the drama as Ben Stone, made an appearance during the virtual Netflix event to show off a clip from the new batch of 20 episodes, which will be split into two equal parts.

In his message, Dallas would only tease the premiere is "coming soon to Netflix," but a specific date is still under wraps.

The clip reveals Melissa Roxburgh as Ben's sister Michaela, who's busy chasing down a calling. She finds herself at a shipping container yard, where she poses as one of the workers. It seems her calling has something to do with cherry blossoms because she takes a Japanese ship with two cherry blossoms painted on the side as a sign that she's in the right place.

A glowing shipping crate, seemingly from that boat, also has cherry blossoms. When she busts it open, she finds a man struggling to survive amongst the shipment. He surprises Michaela by grabbing her leg, at which point she sees a phrase cut into his arm: "Stone 828."

Manifest follows the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828, which appeared to land safely in New York City after enduring some turbulence. In actuality, they somehow landed five years in the future. As the passengers attempted to return to their families, who had all moved on without them during those years, they started to experience mysterious "callings." Sometimes voices, sometimes full visions, sometimes cryptic sounds, these signs have led people like Ben and Michaela to help others.

Last year, NBC canceled the show after three seasons, but after a fan campaign, led by strong ratings when the show became available on Netflix, the streaming studio picked up the drama for one final season.

The Manifest cast and crew started shooting season 4 in New York City in November.

Manifest Season 4 | Geeked Week Sneak Peek | Netflix Melissa Roxburgh returns as Michaela Stone for 'Manifest' season 4. | Credit: Netflix

Showrunner Jeff Rake previously told EW that he had six seasons in mind for Manifest, but he feels confident he can tie up the story in a pleasing way for fans with the 20-episode season 4.

"When I've talked in the past about having a roadmap all the way to the end of series, that didn't mean that I had a roadmap for literally every single episode," Rake said. "I have a roadmap with a series of twists and turns and flags in the sand that we would ultimately hit in order to tell the the core stories within our mythology and within our relationship drama. So it will not be a particularly difficult exercise to overlay that same exact roadmap onto 20 episodes. It will be quite organic."

