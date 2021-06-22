Reruns of Manifest are doing well on Netflix but drama still won't go for a fourth season

Warner Bros. TV failed to find a new home for the three-year-old drama after NBC canceled it

Don't be encouraged by how well Manifest seems to be doing on Netflix. The drama won't go for a fourth season.

Warner Bros. TV fell short of finding a new home for the thriller after NBC canceled the three-year-old series. Too bad, because lots of new viewers (like my mother) discovered the first two seasons on Netflix, where it's been trending in the top five for days now. Subscribers really seem to dig those broadcast TV thrillers. (Yet we can't explain why they liked ABC's throwaway The Baker and the Beauty).

The Netflix deal for Manifest was done before Peacock became a thing, which is why you aren't seeing it on NBC's sister streaming service.

Manifest Credit: Heidi Gutman/NBC

Manifest starred Josh Dallas (Once Upon a Time) and Melissa Roxburgh (Valor) and followed a group of passengers on a flight that mysteriously disappeared for five years during its return to the U.S.

Creator Jeff Rake broke the news to viewers last week.

"My dear Manifesters, I'm devastated by NBC's decision to cancel us," he wrote on Twitter. "That we've been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew."