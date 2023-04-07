It's the end of days — for the show and its characters.

Manifest's first look at its final episodes warns 'the world is ending and we know when'

The end is near for Manifest — for the second time.

At the stroke of 8:28 a.m. on the West Coast — a nod to the passengers of flight 828 — Netflix released its first look at the second part of the show's fourth season. The next (and final) 10 episodes premiere June 2, which also happens to be the Death Date everyone has been fearing on the series.

"The world is ending and we know when," says Josh Dallas' Ben Stone in the new teaser trailer.

The finale to season 4, part 1 featured Angelina (Holly Taylor), now embedded with holy sapphire, inadvertently sparking a devastating volcanic fissure. According to a plot description, the 828ers are now subject to even more scrutiny in its aftermath.

"A mysterious accident delivers ominous warnings on a biblical scale that will further jeopardize the livelihood of all the passengers," the synopsis reads. "As Michaela [Melissa Roxburgh] grieves the loss of her beloved husband Zeke [Matt Long], she must team up with her old flame Jared [J.R. Ramirez] to find new methods to investigate Callings."

Series creator Jeff Rake previously confirmed to EW that Zeke is indeed dead after the season 4, part 1 finale. It wasn't just a fake-out.

"We're not going to suddenly find him alive again in [episode] 411," he said.

But that doesn't mean Long won't be back for the final episodes. "The powerful bond between Zeke and Michaela is strong," Rake teased. "The ability to stay connected with a loved one on Manifest is strong. So, let's wait and see what Michaela and Zeke can achieve, given those parameters."

Elsewhere, Ben and Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) make an attempt to collaborate with the 828 Registry authorities, "which only leads to dire results for the passengers," the Part 2 description reveals. "Miraculously, a mythological event reactivates Cal's [Ty Doran] sapphire-laden dragon scar, offering a glimmer of hope for the 828ers to survive the rapidly approaching Death Date. But Angelina's nefarious sapphire powers continue to wreak havoc, leading to a struggle between good and evil down to their very last day in this most terrifying, suspenseful, and joyous chapter of the Manifest story."

The arrival of the upcoming second installment of season 4 is a bittersweet moment for fans. It allows for Rake and the cast to finally tell the ending of their story, which was originally canceled at NBC; this is now the second time the show faces a conclusion.

Rake told EW that the final episodes are "much more about the community of 828 passengers."

"We'll be focused every episode on that larger community throughout the second block all the way up to the Death Date," he explained. "It used to be 191 passengers. We've lost a few along the way. Now, will Ben and Michaela and Cal and Olive [Luna Blaise] be at the center of that? They will be. We've talked about Ben and Michaela being the co-captains of the lifeboat of these passengers, and this final block will allow us to showcase them in that role more than ever, because they'll be interacting with that community of passengers every day, every episode."

Watch the teaser trailer for the second part of Manifest season 4 above.

