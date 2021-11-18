Manifest begins filming final season in New York after Netflix rescue

Manifest Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Make sure your seats and tray tables are in the upright position, because Manifest is getting ready take flight once more.

Series creator Jeff Rake tweeted Thursday that filming has begun on the final season of the supernatural drama, which was canceled after three seasons on NBC and then rescued by Netflix for a last hurrah. "AND WE'RE BACK!" Rake captioned a photo of crew members on the streets of Gotham.

The series — which stars Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh and follows the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828 after they disappear for five and a half years, only to return having no concept of how long they've been gone or where they've been — has had a turbulent journey to get to this point. When the show was axed in June, it left many cliffhangers dangling, as Rake had plans for six seasons of intrigue. But not unlike the passengers of Flight 828, Manifest will come back from oblivion.

Netflix saved Manifest after a few months of fans campaigning on social media and the show performing well on the streaming platform. Season 4 will condense Rake's plans into 20 episodes, set to air in 2022.

"We're going to work as fast as we can while still keeping an eye on quality control, because we want to get episodes to everyone as soon as possible," Rake previously told EW. "We also want them to be excellent. It might take a minute for a brand-new batch of episodes to show up in people's homes, but it's going to be worth the wait."

