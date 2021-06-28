Manifest creator wants to give fans the ending they deserve despite show's cancellation

Manifest Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Manifest fans, Jeff Rake hears you and aches for your loss. And the series creator has now made it a mission to give you the closure you deserve.

Rake tweeted Sunday to let fans know that he's trying to find a way to conclude the series, which wrapped its three-season run on NBC earlier this month. "Could take a week, a month a year. But we're not giving up," he wrote. "You deserve an end to the story. Keep the conversation alive. If it works out, it's because of YOU."

Warner Bros. TV couldn't find a new home for the supernatural drama after NBC canceled it. Ironically, the series starring Josh Dallas (Once Upon a Time) and Melissa Roxburgh (Valor) ended up finding new viewers when the first two seasons began streaming this month on Netflix. (The deal for Manifest was done before Peacock became a thing, which is why you aren't seeing it on NBC's sister streaming service.) Manifest - which followed a group of airline passengers whose flight mysteriously disappeared for five years, though no such time had passed on the plane - remains one of Netflix's most popular shows right now.

Manifest - Season 1 Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas on 'Manifest' | Credit: Peter Kramer/NBC

Fans on Twitter gave Rake the encouragement he was looking for, suggesting that Manifest return as a one-off movie or find another streamer to pick up a fourth season. "Thank you so much for all that you do and the wonderful series that you made it would mean so much to so many people to have an ending and we need an ending in one way shape or form we need one to answer all the questions," one fan wrote.

NBC grounded Manifest to make way for a new Law & Order series subtitled For the Defense and an action series called La Brea. Here's how the latter was described at upfronts time: "An epic adventure begins when a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling hundreds of people and buildings into its depths. Those who fell in find themselves in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land, where they have no choice but to band together to survive."

Here's how For the Defense has been described: "The newest entry in the beloved franchise that takes an unflinching look inside a criminal defense firm. Every week, the series will put the lawyers - and the criminal justice system - under the microscope like only Law & Order can, delivering hard-hitting, ripped-from-the-headlines stories that provide a new vantage point on justice."

