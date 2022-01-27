It's all coming back to Us now.

Mandy Moore taps her This Is Us costars, dresses as Rebecca for Celine Dion TikTok challenge

This Is Us — hopping on the TikTok bandwagon.

Mandy Moore assembled castmates Sterling K. Brown and Jon Huertas to pull off her own take on the Celine Dion TikTok challenge, which entails lip-syncing to the Canadian pop queen's 1996 power ballad "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" in the most dramatic way possible.

Mandy Moore Celine Dion TikTok Mandy Moore took on the Celine Dion TikTok challenge as her 'This Is Us' character, Rebecca. | Credit: Ron Batzdorff/NBC; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Moore did so in costume as the TIU character of older Rebecca Pearson, flanked by Brown and Huertas.

"When you call 'grace' to make a TikTok…" Moore captioned the video.

Moore's rendition entailed her colleagues pulling off the sleeves of her cardigan, while Brown performed a light show in front of the actress and Huertas fanned her with cash.

Wilmer Valderrama, whom Moore dated for a couple of years in the 2000s, praised Moore's Instagram post of the video, writing, "This is incredible."

"It's all coming back to us," the official This Is Us Instagram account read.

Mandy Moore Celine Dion TikTok Mandy Moore tapped her 'This Is Us' costars Jon Huertas and Sterling K. Brown for the Celine Dion TikTok challenge. | Credit: Mandy Moore/TikTok

Michael Bublé also recently got in on the TikTok trend, though his version was heavy on the Canadian theme, including hockey paraphernalia, a trophy, and the country's flag.

"Finally had the time to put in the effort that this trend deserves," the singer wrote. "I love you @celinedion."

"He shoots, He Scores!" Dion replied on her own TikTok page.

Watch the new takes on "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" above.

