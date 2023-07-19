"Many actors in our position for years before us were able to live off of residuals or at least pay their bills."

Mandy Moore says she's received 'pennies' in streaming residuals for This Is Us

Mandy Moore is opening up about how much she's really getting paid in This Is Us residuals.

The actress, who hit the picket line amid the strike initiated by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), said she's received checks ranging anywhere from a penny to 81 cents from the show's streaming deal with Hulu.

"The residual issue is a huge issue," she told The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday. "We're in incredibly fortunate positions as working actors having been on shows that found tremendous success in one way or another… but many actors in our position for years before us were able to live off of residuals or at least pay their bills."

Mandy Moore walks the picket line in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike on July 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California Mandy Moore on the picket line in support of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike | Credit: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Moore added that she's received "very tiny — like 81-cent checks" for starring as Pearson family matriarch Rebecca for all six seasons of the show. "I was talking with my business manager, who said he's received a residual for a penny and two pennies."

The This Is Us star was accompanied by Scandal actress Katie Lowes, who noted that she hadn't received any substantial earnings from Hulu or Disney for her respective series either.

"If you are someone who has been fortunate enough in our positions to do 120-plus episodes of a successful show in previous years — 10, 15, 20 years ago — that re-airing would be the thing that could sustain you on years, where I did this smaller project, or I wanted to go do a play, or you have kids and you have a family to provide for," Lowes explained. "And that's just not a reality anymore. The entire model has changed."

This isn't the first time Moore has taken to the picket line to fight for better compensation and protections amid the strike. Last Thursday, she showed up and reunited with her "forever family," a.k.a her This Is Us castmates Chrissy Metz and Jon Huertas.

Moore is one of more than 160,000 actors, broadcast journalists, DJs, dancers, and more currently on strike after SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland announced that the union's board had voted to strike after failing to reach a deal with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP) last Thursday. They are demanding better working conditions and compensation amid industry shake-ups related to artificial intelligence and streaming.

Representatives for Hulu and Disney do not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

