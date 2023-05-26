"A year apart was just TOO long."

Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, and Susan Kelechi Watson have This Is Us reunion 1 year after finale

The ladies of This Is Us have reunited, and it feels oh so good.

Mandy Moore, who played Pearson family matriarch Rebecca on the beloved NBC series, posted a sweet Instagram photo with her former costars Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson on Thursday. "Reunited with my Pearson ladies and all is right in the world," she captioned the pic, adding the hashtag "#thisisstillus."

Metz, who played Pearson daughter Kate, shared the same photo and wrote, "Sing it with me…reunited and it feels so good! Love you Ladies!" She also commented on Moore's post that "it had been too long" and she was "so so so happy to see you ladies," while Watson, added, "We won lunch for sure! My stomach and my heart are full."

Watson also captioned her version of the snap: "A year apart was just TOO long." The actress played Beth Pearson, the wife of Kate's brother Randall (Sterling K. Brown).

The reunion had been a long time coming. Moore told Entertainment Tonight last year how she already missed her castmates just a few months after the show wrapped. "We've had a couple of months now, since we finished filming. This is the time of year that we would be going back to work normally, so I'm definitely a little sad about that because I miss my friends," she said. "It's like, you know, I've had my summer vacation. I'm ready to go back to work now. So, in that sense this is a strange feeling."

The Instagram posts came a day after the first anniversary of the show's finale (which aired May 24, 2022). The critically acclaimed drama ran for six seasons on NBC and won four Emmys during that time.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: