Mando and Grogu take flight in the Mandalorian season 3 trailer

Have you been missing Baby Yoda these last few years? Have you been suffering from a deficiency of tiny green cuteness? Luckily for you, Disney just dropped the new trailer for The Mandalorian season 3 — and it's packed with footage of everyone's favorite frog-eating, Force-sensitive little Jedi.

After a long wait, The Mandalorian season 3 is almost here, premiering March 1 on Disney+. When we last left Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin, he had said goodbye to his tiny green companion at the end of season 2 — only to reunite in The Book of Boba Fett. Now, the unusual copilots are back together and ready to explore the Star Wars galaxy in Mando's new ship.

The new trailer also teases the return of some familiar faces (or at least some familiar voices under helmets). Season 3 will follow Din Djarin as he returns to his home planet of Mandalore, seeking redemption after past transgressions. We've met Mandalorians in the past — including the Armorer (Emily Swallow) and regal leader Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) — but the trailer teases a whole army of them.

"Being a Mandalorian's not just learning about how to fight," Din explains in a voiceover. "You also have to know how to navigate the galaxy. That way, you'll never be lost."

The trailer also features a few short, intriguing shots — including what appears to be a Jedi flashback with multiple lightsabers. Might this be a memory from Grogu's past? Or is it something else entirely? Either way, Grogu has clearly learned something from his brief time training with Ahsoka and Luke: The trailer ends with Grogu using the Force to easily defeat a bad guy.

Giancarlo Esposito, Amy Sedaris, and Carl Weathers are also confirmed to return for season 3. Watch the trailer above.

For more news and interviews from a galaxy far, far away, follow EW's weekly Star Wars podcast Dagobah Dispatch.

