The Mandalorian season 2: Everything you need to know

The return of The Mandalorian has been rated the most-anticipated TV series of the fall, yet the episodes themselves are shrouded in mystery.

Below is everything we know (and suspect) so far…

When does The Mandalorian return for season 2?

Oct. 30, 2020 on Disney+.

How many episodes are there?

Eight.

Is there a trailer?

Yup. This one:

Wait, who's the woman in the hood? Is that Ahsoka Tano?!

No, it's an unknown character played by WWE wrestler Sasha Banks.

Who is Ahsoka Tano, anyway? Why do so many fans care about her?

Ahsoka Tano is a kick-ass Jedi apostate introduced in The Clone Wars animated series who ended up becoming a fan-favorite character. Rosario Dawson is supposedly playing the first live-action version of the character in this season of The Mandalorian, but Disney is making reporters' jobs harder by not confirming this even when we have cover stories about their new season (ahem). Dawson herself once told Variety, "That's not confirmed yet but when that happens, I will be very happy. I'm very excited for that to be confirmed at some point" — a comment which stops just shy of screaming, "Yes, it's totally true!" The character looks like this in the animated version:

Image zoom Lucasfilm

What other new characters might be joining this season?

Mmm-hmm. Temuera Morrison (who played Jango Fett in the prequels) playing presumably some version of a clone trooper or iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett, Katee Sackhoff (Battlestar Galactica) as a live-action version of Mandalorian warrior (and previous Darksaber holder) Bo-Katan Kryze, and also Michael Biehn (The Terminator) and Timothy Olyphant (Justified) as unknown characters. Again, unofficially. Here's the animated Ahsoka with Bo-Katan Kryze behind her:

Image zoom Lucasfilm

Which characters from season 1 are returning?

Obviously, titular star Pedro Pascal is back as Mando, plus mercenary Cara Dune (Gina Carano), bad guy Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), and bounty hunter chief Greef Karga (Carl Weathers). Snarky outlaw Mayfield (Bill Burr) is supposedly back too.

What do we know about season 2?

Bigger world, more characters, more story lines. The first season was pretty laser-focused on Mando and the Child on these isolated adventures. Season 2 is going to dramatically expand the world. Showrunner Jon Favreau even made a comparison to how Game of Thrones started out with all the characters together in one place and then expanded to many different locations and story lines, and noted he finds that storytelling style very attractive.

What about the story line?

Sure, but there could be slightly spoilery stuff in here: Mando is taking the Child to find "his own kind." Many have thought this meant Yoda's species, but from the trailer, it sounds like that might refer to a surviving pack of Jedi. We know from our recent cover story going inside season 2 that the story picks up shortly after the end of the first season with Mando going into very dangerous territory and that his relationship with the Child — and how far he'll go to protect him — will be tested. We also know at some point Gideon gets face-to-face with the Child, as well as has an epic battle with Mando, who he's trying to tempt to his cause. Whatever Gideon wants the Child for, it sounds like the former Imperial governor is going to have a reasonable-sounding case for what he's doing in terms of serving the greater good. Gideon also has the Darksaber, and we'll see he knows how to use it this season.

What's the Darksaber again?

Long history there. It's an ancient black-bladed weapon created by the first Mandalorian ever inducted into the Jedi order, Tarre Vizsla, and has passed through many hands until somehow ending up with Gideon. It's a shorter blade and shaped more like a traditional sword. The wielder's thoughts and actions guided the blade's current of power, with the blade often producing an electrical effect in response to a heightened emotional state. But mostly it's just really f—ing cool-looking.

How much more Baby Yoda do we get?

We get plenty of "The Child," perhaps even more than last season. Seems like a good bet that he might even speak up this season.

Who directed these new episodes?

Favreau (Iron Man) gets behind the camera for the first time for the season premiere. Also: George Lucas protege and The Clone Wars mastermind Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel — who also directed Dawson in Sin City, by the way), Bryce Dallas Howard (who made her directorial debut in season 1), Rick Famuyiwa (who helmed season 1 standout "The Child"), Peyton Reed (Ant-Man), and Weathers (who steps behind the camera this season).

Why is this all being presented in a Q&A format when you're really just asking questions of yourself?

You know, I'm not sure. Other entertainment sites do stories like this. I guess it seemed like it might be fun rather than just listing factoids?

Because this is sort of reads like you're just talking to yourself and losing your mind.

First, that wasn't in the format of a question. Second, we're seven months into a pandemic, so who isn't losing their minds at least a little at this point? Do you have any other Mando-related questions? Because it's well past lunchtime.

Will there be a season 3?

Definitely, and Favreau is already writing it. The question is when we will get a third season, as returning next year is looking increasingly less likely given how many productions have been shut down due to the pandemic.

