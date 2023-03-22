Best returned as a Star Wars character he had played before, but not the one you think.

The Mandalorian is busying itself in season 3 with continued shady cloning practices and Din Djarin purifying himself in the waters of Lake Minnetonka… I mean the Living Waters of Mandalore.

But forget about all that for a minute. Forget about the whereabouts of Moff Gideon. Forget about poor mind-wiped Dr. Pershing. And forget about why Bo-Katan finally told someone about the seemingly important Mythosaur sighting. Because all that took a backseat this week to a seismic shift in the Star Wars galaxy. True balance in the Force was achieved with the shocking blast from the past.

That blast came in the form of Ahmed Best, who famously — or infamously, depending on whom you ask — played one of the most controversial characters in the history of pop culture in Jar Jar Binks. Best played the CGI Gungan in the prequel trilogy, although the character's screen-time gradually decreased in each of the films.

While Jar Jar was roundly criticized by critics and adult fans when The Phantom Menace was first released in 1999, a generation of kids who loved that goofy Gungan have now grown up with much fonder memories of the character. One EW writer just last month wrote all about her Jar Jar love and why he deserves a Star Wars redemption arc.

While it was discussed recently on the Dagobah Dispatch podcast how The Mandalorian would be a potential spot where a Jar Jar sighting could make sense (how old do Gungans get anyway?), that has not happened… yet. But while Jar Jar sadly did not make food-obsessed Grogu super jealous by slurping down fruit with his massive tongue, the man who played him did, in fact, make his return to a galaxy far, far away on this week's episode, and in a hugely important way.

On "Chapter 20: The Foundling," Grogu had a flashback to Order 66 and the assault on the Jedi temple. And in that flashback, we saw the former Padawan being saved and hurried from the temple by none other than… Ahmed Best! Best was playing a jedi named Kelleran Beq, who found Grogu alone in an elevator during the attack and assured him that "Everything's going to be all right, kid" before cutting down clone troopers with green and purple lightsabers and doing some fancy flying to escape pursuing ships.

It is not the first time Best has played Beq, and it is the not the first Beq he has played. The actor first portrayed Kelleran Beq as the host of a 2020 online children's game show called Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, in which teams of tykes would have to survive obstacle courses, test their knowledge in a quiz, and be tempted by the dark side.

Best also had a cameo in Attack of the Clones as Achk Med-Beq, a somewhat startled patron of the Outlander Club on Coruscant and a not-so-thinly-veiled play on the actor's own name. Whether this Beq and friend Dannl Faytonno (C-3PO's Anthony Daniels) were there to buy Death Sticks is anyone's guess, but Best has said in the past that the two Beqs are indeed related.

Judging by the events of this week's episode — in which Beq and Grogu blasted out of Coruscant into hyperspace — it hopefully will not be the only time we will see Best donning the Jedi robes, especially if Grogu's backstory is going to continue to be explored. And weesa excited to see more!

