The Mandalorian director Rick Famuyiwa explains how to direct Grogu

Rick Famuyiwa has worked with a lot of actors. Directing films like The Wood, Brown Sugar, Talk to Me, Dope, and Confirmation, with his wealth of experience, he knows the best way to communicate with people to get what he needs for a scene while also respecting their creative process and input. But what about when it comes to non-humans?

It turns out that working with a tiny green puppet is a different matter altogether. It's an adjustment Famuyiwa — who just directed The Mandalorian season 3 premiere and is now also an executive producer on the show — had to make when he entered the Star Wars universe and realized one of the main stars of the show was a Force-wielding youngling puppet.

So exactly how does Famuyiwa direct Grogu, as opposed to human actors like Pedro Pascal and Katee Sackhoff? We asked the director/EP exactly that when he joined EW's weekly Star Wars podcast, Dagobah Dispatch after the season 3 premiere. "It's an interesting process," laughs Famuyiwa. "But, for me, I felt like to make it easier, I just have to approach this the way I would if I was talking to a human being in front of me."

Grogu in Lucasfilm's THE MANDALORIAN, season three, exclusively on Disney+. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.; Rick Famuyiwa on the set of THE MANDALORIAN Grogu and 'The Mandalorian' director Rick Famuyiwa | Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.; Inset: Melinda Sue Gordon/Lucasfilm Ltd.

The director is quick to give props — no pun intended — to the folks that built Grogu. "The magicians at Legacy who built this puppet, it's so emotive in terms of how they're able to bring performance and really use that face in such unique and nuanced ways," says Famuyiwa. "It really made it easier for me to just talk to the puppeteers the way that I would be talking to an actor. And if there's certain things that I was looking for or certain things I felt could be expanded on or weren't quite working, I would just talk to them and say, 'Hey, here's what, here's what I'm looking for. I really need to see a little bit more of this.'"

The biggest difference for the director is that instead of talking to one person as with a human actor, instead he must speak to a committee. "Once you get past the fact that you're talking to like five people that are controlling this one character — and it's the job of one person just to work on the hands, and one who's just working on the brows — but somehow they're like one unit and they're all kind of nodding and talking to you and responding back in unison. But once you get past that, it's like, 'Okay, I'm just going to direct this like, I would direct any actor.'"

It still can feel a bit surreal, however. "I don't really talk to him," laughs Famuyiwa, referring to Grogu. "I haven't got to that point where I'm, like, talking to the puppet, but I do talk to the puppeteers and just go, 'All right, let's, here's the scene. Let's get into it.'"

Rick Famuyiwa on the set of THE MANDALORIAN 'The Mandalorian' director Rick Famuyiwa | Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.

Speaking of getting into things, in the wake of Pascal announcing that Return of the Jedi was his favorite Star Wars film, we asked Famuyiwa what his franchise film of choice was.

"Empire Strikes Back was the one where it really got me just in terms of the storytelling, and the development of the relationships," says the director. "But then also like, 'Oh my God, this is where we're gonna end. And the good guys aren't going to [win]? They don't just walk away and they have to deal with that?' There was something that, as a kid, I was like, 'What is this? What does this mean?' And it sort of took me to this idea that storytelling didn't necessarily always have to tie itself up in this neat bow."

While Empire is his pick… it just barely took the top spot. "Empire Strikes Back is my favorite, but I still think, because of the impact it had, a very close second is New Hope," explains Famuyiwa. "Just because there's nothing like those moments when I first saw that film and the impact that had still resonates. So even though I think there are many parts of Empire Strikes Back that I like a little bit more, there's something about New Hope that that will always get me in terms of what that movie was. So that's my political answer of saying both."

Sounds like a true politician in the finest Coruscant mold. To hear our entire interview with Famuyiwa and a full recap of The Mandalorian season 3 premiere, check out our EW's Dagobah Dispatch, also featuring interviews with Pedro Pascal, Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Rosario Dawson, Diego Luna, and many more.

