The Mandalorian star Gina Carano faces backlash for controversial Instagram posts

Some fans of The Mandalorian think Gina Carano should lose her job on the show in light of her recent controversial Instagram posts.

She came under fire on Wednesday after re-sharing a post, which compared modern American politics to Nazi Germany and claimed that having differing political views in 2021 was like being Jewish during the Holocaust.

"Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views," the since-deleted post read, according to Variety.

The post also featured a famous image from the 1941 Lviv pogroms, during which Jewish men and women were massacred by their own neighbors.

While that post drew the most ire, she also shared memes mocking the California mask mandate in the fight against COVID-19, comparing Trump's second impeachment trial to Groundhog Day, and expressing her belief that Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself.

The spate of controversial social media actions led Mandalorian fans to start the hashtag, #FireGinaCarano, using it in posts that tagged accounts for Disney, Disney+, Star Wars, and Lucasfilm.

It's far from the first time Carano has courted controversy on her social media pages. She previously encouraged fans to follow her on Parler, an app notorious for its embrace by right-wing groups as a platform to broadcast hate, including their Jan. 6 siege of the United States Capitol building.

Additionally, she's shared memes spreading misinformation about mask-wearing and voter fraud. Last fall, she was accused of transphobia when she changed her Twitter bio to read, "Beep/Bop/Boop," seemingly mocking individuals' use of pronouns in their bios.

She later removed the words, explaining that her Mandalorian costar Pedro Pascal had helped her understand why individuals might choose to include pronouns in their bios. Pascal himself recently posted in support of his sister Lux after she came out as a trans woman.

Neither Disney nor Carano's representatives immediately responded to request for comment from EW.

Carano's fate on The Mandalorian is seemingly not in question just yet, but for many fans, this is not the way.