Disney releases trailer for The Mandalorian docuseries

Disney has released the first trailer for its new show going behind the scenes of The Mandalorian.

The eight-episode series will debut on Disney+ next month.

Titled Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, the show is billed as "an unprecedented look at the making of the series ... each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by [executive producer] Jon Favreau. Topics this season include the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas’ Star Wars, how the cast brought the characters to life, the series’ groundbreaking technology, the artistry behind the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the creative influences, the iconic score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy."

While there's been no mention of any Mandalorian season 2 content, it wouldn't be at all surprising if something looking ahead to the new season was included in the rollout.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will premiere on Star Wars Day, May the Fourth. The acclaimed animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars also has its series finale on the same day. Here's the final TV promo:

