You can now buy Baby Yoda’s tasty macarons for $50

The Mandalorian's latest Baby Yoda tie-in product is as pricey as it is yummy.

Last year Baby Yoda was kept such a secret that retailers didn't even have basic plush toys of The Mandalorian breakout character ready to ship until months after the first season had concluded on Disney+. This year, however, the merch machine is high gear, with a slew of tie-in products being revealed after each episode on "Mando Mondays."

One new item this week, however, probably wouldn't last long amid the most die-hard Star Wars fan's collectibles: Mando macarons from Williams Sonoma – just like the ones Baby Yoda gobbled in last week's Chapter 12, "The Siege."

In the episode, Baby Yoda used the Force to swipe a package of them from a kid who wouldn't share (adding fuel to the intense/hilarious debate swirling around Baby Yoda's eating habits).

Let's take a closer look at the confections, which are technically called "Nevarro Nummies":

Getting some of these green-blue (Um, teal? Cyan? What color are these, exactly? It's sort of maddening...) macarons won't come cheap. You might have to sell your old landspeeder for this. They're $49 for a dozen cookies. Plus, it costs about $11 for shipping, so you're really looking at $60 all-in to get these for your Life Day party.

The macarons also come with a warning from Williams Sonoma that you must click to accept before purchase: "This is a made-to-order item and cannot be returned." So if you decide these ... seafoam? Aqua? Cerulean? Darn it! ... these uniquely colored treats are not to your liking (or if you scarf the whole bag and then toss your cookies like Baby Yoda did on the Razor Crest), you'll just have to use your Jedi-like calm to accept your decadent splurge purchase as is.

Here's the official description: "Inspired by a sweet moment when a young Nevarro student debated sharing his treats with the Child..." (nice spin, is there a PR team on Nevarro?) "...21st-century artisans in California have created these ethereal French-style almond macarons capturing the essence of this scene with Nevarro Nummies™. For authentic galactic flavor, each exquisite treat is artfully hand-piped with a rich, creamy vanilla filling."

They do indeed sound yummy. Hopefully, there be some Frog Lady Gummy Eggs soon as well!

