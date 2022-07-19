Man shot dead outside Law & Order: Organized Crime set in New York City

NYPD confirms to EW that the parking enforcement worker was shot multiple times in the face and neck by a perpetrator who has yet to be arrested.

A parking enforcement worker was shot and killed Tuesday morning outside NBC's Law & Order: Organized Crime set.

EW confirmed with Detective Adam Navarro of the NYPD that an unidentified 31-year-old man was sitting inside a vehicle at 229 N. Henry Street at 5:15 a.m. local time in Brooklyn's Greenpoint area, when an assailant opened his door and shot him multiple times in the face and neck. He was rushed to the NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull medical center, where he was pronounced dead at 5:55 a.m.

Navarro says no arrests have been made, but describes the male perpetrator as around 5'4'' with a thin build and a medium complexion. He was reportedly wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Law and Order Organized Crime Chris Meloni Christopher Meloni on 'Law & Order: Organized Crime.' | Credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Navarro also notes that it is unclear whether the victim was a direct employee of the Law & Order series spin-off's production or if he was contracted to do "parking enforcement" to make sure "nobody parks in the location" of the production.

EW has reached out to representatives for NBC for confirmation on the shooting and the victim's employment status.

Law & Order: Organized Crime stars franchise veteran Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler, who first appeared on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 1999.

Organized Crime debuted in April 2021 with Meloni in the lead role, and has thus far aired two seasons. It was recently renewed for season 3, and is set to premiere with new episodes later this year.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

Related content: