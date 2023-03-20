Series co-creator Janine Nabers called the episode one of its "wildest." And, spoiler alert, it's a pretty wild show.

The 'Swarm' episode co-written by Malia Obama has some sly, subtle Trump shade and it's hilarious

"Girl Bye," the fifth episode of Swarm, is chock full of strange, wild, and intense moments, including a sly jab at former President Trump, co-written by the daughter of his predecessor.

Malia Obama used to love to rib her father for his dad jokes. And it seems all those years of turkeys, both the jokes and the birds he pardoned annually, really honed her own comedic sensibilities.

While folks are having the whole nepo baby conversation, one of the world's most famous progenies was recruited by Donald Glover for his new series on Prime Video, Swarm, a brutal and brilliant meditation on toxic fan culture.

Swarm co-creator Janine Nabers is praising Obama for her humor and writing skills, calling the episode the former First Daughter co-wrote with Nabers, based on a story by Nabers and Ibra Akeone, of the "wildest" of the series.

SWARM YELLOW S1 EP105 Dominique Fishback in 'Swarm' | Credit: Quantrell D. Colbert/Prime Video

The fifth episode of Swarm, whose entire season dropped Friday on Prime Video, finds protagonist Dre (an absolutely epic Dominique Fishback) on a mission to fix her phone. It's a simple premise but one complicated by a series of events that results in a strange — and yes, wild — stand-off.

"I think it's going to surprise a lot of people," Nabers told ET about the episode. "It's pretty dope. I'm really proud of it."

An interesting note about "Girl Bye," on which Obama is credited as "Malia Ann": this episode takes place in May 2018 and features a real-world CNN clip of Don Lemon running down the list of scandals du jour for then-President Trump, including his belief that "only criminals plead the fifth."

Earlier this year, a video of Trump's deposition last summer in the New York attorney general's civil fraud investigation was released featuring the former president pleading the fifth more than 400 times.

Now, that is comedy.

"Some of her pitches were wild as hell, and they were just so good and so fun," Nabers said of the 24-year-old. "She's an incredible writer. She brought a lot to the table… She's really, really dedicated to her craft."

This episode is Obama's first professional writing credit, though she did intern on the set of Girls and worked as a production assistant on the short-lived Halle Berry series Extant.

Last year, Glover praised Obama's work ethic, telling Vanity Fair that "she's just somebody who's gonna have really good things coming soon."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletterto get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.