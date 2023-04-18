Rex confirmed his departure from season 21 after host Ryan Seacrest announced the surprise return of Paige Anne.

Beckett Rex confirmed the news of his departure from American Idol season 21 after host Ryan Seacrest announced the surprise return of previously eliminated contestant Paige Anne.

Rex, who is the son of A Clockwork Orange actor Malcolm McDowell, shared the news Tuesday on Instagram Story. Though the 19-year-old made the top 26, Rex said he made the decision not to continue on. "I'm not going to say why I didn't decide to continue in the competition but what I will say is that it was my choice," he captioned a photo of himself with an Idol ticket. "I am forever grateful to my American Idol family and I will always look back at the experience with the utmost gratitude and fondness."

"Please go vote for my friends now as they continue on in the competition," he added.

Seacrest announced during Monday's episode that Anne, 16, would return after she was previously eliminated by the judges. "One of the top 26 decided to bow out of the competition so we turned to the judges' first alternate and gave her the life-changing news," he said.

Rex's departure comes after contestants Kaya Stewart and Sara Beth Liebe decided to leave the show earlier this month. Rex — the son of McDowell and Kelley Kuhr and brother of director Charlie McDowell — did not perform in any of the episodes featured, but he released his third single, "Wildfire," last month.

One of his singles, "Pale Blue Eyes," was inspired by none other than his famous father, who starred in the music video. "There is nothing more special for a parent to witness one of his children blossom into such an extraordinary talent," McDowell told PEOPLE last year. "It means the world to me, because the inspiration for it, apparently, were my eyes.... It was easy for me to react, because all I had to do was listen to the song and I teared up every time; it was very emotional for me. It is every father's dream."

